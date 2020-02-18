|
|
EDWARD, B.Math, LL.B., LL.M. (HARVARD), DOUGLAS GORDON 1946 - 2020 After a valiant battle, passed away surrounded by his family, Thursday morning, February 13, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Maureen (nee Tatum), children Jeff (Karen), Jennifer (Terry), Jamie (Shannon) and Jadon. Doug loved his grandchildren (Alec, Davis, Cody, Oliver and Leah). Doug was an accomplished lawyer but his true passions lay with his family and the outdoors. Always happiest when surrounded by family and at the cottage. Private ceremony to be held with immediate family. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020