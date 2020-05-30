ADDISON, Bobie Carlyle "Bob" Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Algonquin Grace Hospice in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Clara and devoted father of John and Paul. Proud grandfather of Jonathan, Michael, Alex and Gregory. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Lyla, Benjamin and Luca. Dear brother of Barb. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Myrtle and his sister Betty. A private family service has taken place. Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid-19, the family invited friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 to Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville by appointment only to offer their condolences to the family. Floral tributes gratefully declined, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of choice. Messages of condolence may be left at billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.