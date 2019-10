ARTYMKO, BOHDAN (BOB) Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, October 1, 2019, in his 89th year. Bob, loved husband of Anne Artymko (predeceased). Cherished father of Katherine (predeceased), Mary, Bohdonna, Gina (Bob), Stephan (Ingrid), Christine, Joseph (Karen), John (Susan), Vincent (Marianne), Anna (John), Bernadette (David) and Mark (Deirdre). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Luke, Alexander, Jonathan, Sean, Tegan, Nikolas, Matthew, Andrew, Shannon, Madison, Dallas, Blair, Cole, Aaron, Rachel, Natalie, Christopher (predeceased), Elizabeth, Timothy, Philip, Leona, Marianna, Tori, Katherine, Jessica, Gabriella, Lucia, Joseph, Grace, Max, Ty, Tyler, Benedict, Noah, Julian, Aiden and Lyla and great-grandchildren Dixie Rose, Austin, Zoe, Viktor, Pendleton, Lilly, Valerie, Emily, Sergio, Oliver, Basil, Liam, Caleb, Daniel, Meghan, Violet, Weston and Cole. Survived by his siblings Walter, Mary, Joan and Paul. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff and residents at Sara Vista and the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Friends may call at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home, 15 Yonge St. S., Elmvale, on Tuesday, October 8th from 2 – 4 and 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9th. Interment Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto. If desired, memorial donations to Friends of Sara Vista would be greatly appreciated by the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com