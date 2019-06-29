SOLUK, Bohdan Peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 75. Dearly beloved husband of Olha. Loving father of Oksana Kovalenko and Iryna and her husband Fr. Andrij Figol. Cherished grandfather of Sophia Kovalenko and her husband Stelios Dokianakis, Michael Kovalenko, Luka Figol, and Tekla Figol and great-grandfather of Levko Dokianakis. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Monday 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service Parastas at Holy Protection of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 115 York Road, Guelph, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Elias the Prophet Cemetery, Brampton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Demetrius Residence would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019