Obituary

ZUBCHINSKY, BOHDAN Peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trillium Health Care Centre, Mississauga. Beloved husband of Valerie for 47 years. Loving father of Tavia (Kevin) Perrault, and Peter (Amanda) Zubchinsky. Adoring Papa to Isla, Caulin, Cole, Gavin and Alexa. Bohdan leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Bohdan's life will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019
