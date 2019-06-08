RYBKA, BOLESLAW (BOB) Of Etobicoke, Ontario, lived into his hundredth year. He passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Mississauga Hospital Trillium Health Partners. Born in Brosow in a newly independent Poland, he was the last surviving child of the late Stanislaw and Marianna Julia Rybka. Growing up in Warsaw, he started out in adult life as a make-up artist in the Polish Film Industry. At the outbreak of the Second World War, he fought in the Siege of Warsaw in 1939, then, as a Lance Corporal in the Polish Home Army from 1940 to 1945, fought throughout the 1944 Warsaw Uprising. Liberated from a German prisoner of war camp and rejoining the Polish Forces in the West, he met Renata Palka. They married in Italy, were evacuated to England and eventually demobilized in 1949 after starting a family. They immigrated in 1953 to Toronto, Canada, becoming citizens of their newly adopted country. He worked initially for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the National Film Board but then set up a successful business producing wigs for individuals and the entertainment industry. He was very active in the Toronto Polish community promoting Veterans' organizations, scouting, the Knights of Columbus and parish life. He was rewarded by promotion to lieutenant (inactive) and received the Gold Cross of Merit from the Polish Government for his service to the community. He was a loving and strong role model for his children, grand- and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in his death by his wife, his brothers Mieczyslaw and Zygmunt, and his daughter-in-law Penelope (Penny). He is survived by his son Witold (Witek), daughter Christine Rybka-Miki (husband Paul Miki), grandchildren Marek Rybka (wife Laura), Jan Rybka (wife Natalie), Sean Miki (wife Dee) and Anne Marie Miki, and great-grandchildren Zofia Rybka, Kazimir Rybka, Davina Miki and Idzi Rybka, as well as many friends and relations in Canada Poland, Great Britain, Sweden, and the United States of America. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter, "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Mississauga. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019