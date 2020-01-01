Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRIAR BONIFACE (WILLIAM) REINHART. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416)-423-1000 Obituary





REINHART, FRIAR BONIFACE (WILLIAM) The Order of Friars Minor Conventual Friar Boniface (William) Reinhart, OFM Conv., was born in Breslau, Ontario, on September 19, 1927 and he entered eternal life on December 28, 2019. He was the youngest of 10 children born to the late Edward and Emma (née Sherrer) Reinhart. In addition to his Franciscan family, he leaves behind his sister Margaret Sabiston and sister-in-law Bernice Reinhart. Friar Boniface was predeceased by three brothers; Wilbur, Jim and Edgar and three sisters; Venette, Mary, Dorothy and two siblings who died at birth. Friar Boniface will also be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Friar Boniface entered the Franciscan Novitiate on August 20, 1948, in Cohoes, NY. He made his Profession of Temporary Vows on August 21, 1949 and his Profession of Solemn Vows on October 4, 1952. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 4, 1954. He studied at the Franciscan College of St. Bonaventure in Rome, Italy from 1951-1955, receiving a Degree in Theology in 1955. During his years as a Franciscan friar priest, he served in many parishes in the U.S. and in Canada. His first assignment was as Assistant Pastor to the Italian parish of St. Francis in Hoboken, NJ. After ministering there for three years, he was assigned to St. Anthony Friary in Toronto, where he was the promotion manager of The Companion, the Canadian Franciscan Magazine (1958-1960). Moving on from that ministry in 1960, Friar Boniface served as both Teacher and Spiritual Director at St. Francis Seminary, Staten Island, NY for the next six years. In 1968, he returned to Canada and was assigned to St. Francis Parish in Montreal, Quebec, as Associate and then as Pastor. He then accepted the assignment to become the Pastor of St. John the Apostle Parish in Kingston, Ontario in 1976. In 1982, Friar Boniface was elected as the second Custos of the Franciscan Custody of St. Francis of Assisi in Canada, which was founded in 1976. Serving as Custos, he resided in St Raphael Friary in Burlington, Ontario from 1982 to 1984, and then in 1984, was assigned to St. Anthony Friary in Bramalea, Ontario, where he also served as Associate Pastor until 1994. In 1994 Friar Boniface received his last and longest assignment to St. Bonaventure Friary in Don Mills (Toronto) where he served with joy and holiness as a friar priest until his death on December 28, 2019. Friar Boniface will be remembered for his powerful preaching, ministry of healing prayer, exuberance for life, and his wonderful laughter. Visitation will take place at the FRANCISCAN CHURCH OF ST. BONAVENTURE, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario. M3C 2K9, on January 3, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. A Franciscan Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. On January 4, 2020, further visitation will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and a Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m., at the FRANCISCAN CHURCH OF ST. BONAVENTURE. Interment will be in the Friars Plot at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations in Friar Boniface's memory will be used for the education of our young friars and the care of our senior friars. Cheques may be made out to "Franciscan Friars" and dropped off in the Parish Ministry Centre, mailed to Franciscan Friars, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario M3C 2K9, or the Collection Basket at the Franciscan Church of St. Bonaventure. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca DATE OF BIRTH: SEPTEMBER 19, 1927 PROFESSION OF TEMPORARY VOWS: AUGUST 21, 1949 PROFESSION OF SOLEMN VOWS: OCTOBER 4, 1952 ORDAINED TO THE PRIESTHOOD: JULY 4, 1954 ENTERED INTO ETERNAL LIFE: DECEMBER 28, 2019 Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

