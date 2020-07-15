1/1
BONIFACIO (BENNY) MOSCA
MOSCA, BONIFACIO (BENNY) After a long, courageous battle with cancer, we announce the passing of our beloved Bonifacio (Benny) Mosca, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 87. Benny will always be cherished by his loving nephews and nieces Luigi (Neveen), Giancarlo, Roberto (Raha), Antonietta and Angela (Alfredo De Curtis). Benny will be deeply missed by his great-nieces and nephews Alexia, Luke, Franco and Sabrina. Benny will also be missed by his many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.). Chapel Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Garden Ln., Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
