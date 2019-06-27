MARCELLA, BONITA "BONNIE" Passed away peacefully in Scarborough General Hospital on June 23, 2019, at the age of 80. Predeceased by her husband Morley, and several family members. Survived by her daughter Katherine Denise. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Giffen–Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave., Scarborough, on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass with be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.giffenmackscarborough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019