NOLAN, BONITA "BONNIE" MARGARET (nee FAULKNER) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2019 in Lindsay, Ontario at the age of 87. We have lost the Matriarch of our family. She was wife to Bill, mother, grandmother, sister and "Aunt Bonnie" to the many who loved her. Her sweet and gentle kindness was felt by all who came within her blessed aura. Now she tends the gardens of heaven and the roses will be spectacular this year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019