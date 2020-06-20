KRUPCHYN, Bonnie Carolyn (nee RUSSELL) Peacefully, on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Toronto. Daughter of Ann Violet "Vi" Hipgrave, and the late William "Bill" Russell. Predeceased by her husband of 42 years Nick. Survived by son Blair (Suzanne); brother Brooks (Lisa); grandchildren, Andria and Victoria; niece Amanda; nephew David; and numerous cousins and friends. A private burial will be held, however a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.