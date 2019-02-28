Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE M. GREENE. View Sign

GREENE, BONNIE M. (nee BROWN) Surrounded by the love and prayers of her family, Bonnie passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Beloved wife and companion of Norm for 51 years. Loving and devoted mother of Christa (Brent) and Annette (Curt) and proud grandmother of Bennett, Marcus, Nathanial, Xavier and Rowen. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents Isabella and Lorin Brown, her brother Jim and half-sister Jean Wilson. She is survived by her brothers Lorin and Iain. Bonnie will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at North Bramalea United Church (363 Howden Blvd., Brampton) on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. Burial to follow at a later date. Donations in memory of Bonnie can be made to Brampton Civic Hospital - Oncology Clinic. Online condolences can be left at

3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)

Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8

