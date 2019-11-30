ROBERTS, BONNIE PATRICIA (nee TOWNSHEND) Peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home, with her beloved husband at her side, at the age of 73. Bonnie, cherished wife for 33 years of Gwyn Roberts. Much loved mother of Darlene Dynes (Dennis). Proud Grandma of Nicole (John) and Brendan and great-grandma (Nain) of Harley and Johnny. Sister of Drew and Kevin and cousin of Lorne, Julie and Alan of Montreal and Jackie in Nova Scotia. Bonnie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Dewi Sant Welsh United Church, 33 Melrose Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations to the Divine Light Spiritual Church, Ajax (www.dlsc.co) or Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, Oshawa, would be greatly appreciated by Bonnie's family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. To share an online condolence, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019