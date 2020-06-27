SPRINGETT, BONNIE Bonnie Springett, finally free from pain, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Virgina (2000), sister Janice (1969), and brothers, Gerry (1999) and Ralph (2020). Left with precious memories is her favourite husband, Rob, as well as her adoring children, Daniel (Krystine) Marshall, Steph (Rob) Kowalski, and her stepson, Robert Ryan Springett. Memories of "White Car Gramma" and her fun-loving spirit that was full of energy, smiles, dress-up, laughter, fort making, game playing, reading, singing and dancing "like no one is watching", will be cherished and forever remembered by her very much loved granddaughters, Eva and Mila. From a large family, Bonnie leaves behind Judy (Don) Ramsey, Doreen (Wayne) Kendall, Kathy Davis, Steve (Carrie) Davis, Barry (Marsha) Davis, Tom (Vicki) Davis, Stan (Dee) Davis, Nancy (Scott) Roulston, as well as her in-laws, Sharon (Ralph) Davis, Brenda Clarke, Kelly Griffith and Lori (Royce) Soper. She will also be missed by her many beloved nieces and nephews. Bonnie is remembered as loving, kind, caring, honest, loyal and fun! Her love for nature showed through in her beautiful gardens and the love for her dogs. Bonnie always gave the best advice, knew exactly what you needed to hear and never held back! Bonnie's 30+ year career at Bell began as an operator on the original Bell switchboards, then progressed through the years in Operator Services, until she was promoted to Associate Director. Bonnie was responsible for partner management and lived and worked in India and the Philippines. Bonnie enjoyed travelling the world for work as a well-respected and admired Telecommunications Leader. Throughout her career, she earned the reputation of being hardworking, dependable, knowledgeable, tough, yet fair, and for always putting others first. She spoke highly of her Bell family and the great times they had. Bonnie loved giving at Christmas. In lieu of flowers, she has asked that you consider continuing her and "her girls" tradition of dropping off an unwrapped gift at a fire station in early December. This will make her smile knowing that you have helped make a child's Christmas memorable in her honour. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



