FEDAK, BORIS 1928 - 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Boris Fedak on May 18, 2020, in his 92nd year, from complications following a heart attack. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Patricia (2009), and daughter Pamela Clark (2019). Boris was born in Saskatchewan, into a large family with 13 children. He moved to Ontario as a young man. Boris was known for his love of gardening, and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, including sons, Ronald (Anne), Paul (Deborah) and Stephen (Rosanna); grandchildren, Stanley, Alana (Mike), Sierra (Stephen), Christopher, Nicholas, Zachary, Eric, Nicole and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Mila and Leslie. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
