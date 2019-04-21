OLYNYK, BORIS On April 18, 2019, Boris passed away at Chartwell Nursing Home in Aurora, Ontario, in his 90th year. Beloved son of Samuel and Katherine Olynyk. Survived by his best friend and partner, Judy Bondi, Newmarket and his brother Nestor of Burlington. Predeceased by Irene, Stella, Walter and Lucy. Boris was a loving father to Chris (Cindy) of Ajax, Stephanie Bennett of Barrie, Russell (Dyana) of Bancroft, Richard (Shannon) of London and David Skelcher (Sheri) of Newmarket. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Alex, Kalenna, Jake (Chelsea) Kelsie, Hailey, Kyle (Pamela) Lauren, Zachary, Holly, Noah and Cody Skelcher. Boris will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, Boris was a long-standing and valued member of Canadian Bandura Cappella (singing tenor). Special thanks to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket and Chartwell Aurora for their wonderful care of Boris in the past four months. Friends and family will be received at Ridley Funeral Home (3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., between Kipling and Islington Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday, April 21st from 6 - 9 p.m. Panakhyda at 7:30 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Christian Burial to be held Monday, April 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrius Church, (3338 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto). Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Diabetes Canada or War Amps Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019