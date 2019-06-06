Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boris Stephen MALANCHUK. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 (905)-898-2100 Obituary

MALANCHUK, Boris Stephen It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, on June 4, 2019 in his 91st year, one year and six days after the loss of his beloved wife Joan. Born on a bale of hay in Embury Junction, Manitoba, Boris moved to Toronto after high school. He became a master cabinet maker and was a noted businessman, owner and President of International Store Fixtures. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Jo-Anne Sudbury (Dave), Kathy Malanchuk (Howard Green), Julie Mraz (Steve), his grandchildren Jenn (Nabil), Paul, Luke (Amanda), Tara (John), Spencer (Zara), Carter, Paige and his great-grandchildren Nash, Dawson, Freya and Ayela. Our deepest thanks and appreciation to all the staff of Four East, Southlake Residential Care Village, for the love and care they provided Dad. Family and Friends may call at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, 905-898-2100. Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Boris' Life at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Memorial donations in Boris' memory to Southlake Residential Care Village or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be placed at



