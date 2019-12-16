Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOWEN TRITTER. View Sign Obituary

TRITTER, BOWEN With deep sadness, the family of Bowen Tritter announces his sudden passing on December 11, 2019. Chantal, a dear friend and mother of his children, was with him when he passed peacefully in his sleep, at home, knowing he was loved by many. Bowen will be dearly missed by his cherished daughters, Nicole (Jimmy) and Mia (Michael), and loving sister, Sue (Pete). Bowen was in his 66th year, born on July 26, 1954 in Lachine, Quebec. He graduated as an electrical engineer from the University of Waterloo in 1977 and maintained close friendships with many of his classmates, known as "the boys". For over thirty years, Bowen worked at Delcan, where he designed transportation systems in cities all over the world. He was passionate about his work and valued the lasting friendships he made with his colleagues. Nothing made Bowen happier than being active in the great outdoors with his family and friends. Bowen was a superb cook and enjoyed treating others to delicious meals, including his signature mussels, spareribs and camping-trip jerky. Bowen adored Nicole and Mia and shared with them unforgettable adventures. Some of his favourites were canoeing in Temagami, scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef and in Roatan and going on safaris in South Africa. From the day they were born, Bowen was always there for his girls. He loved singing and making up bedtime stories with Nicole and Mia, cycling with them in tow in the kiddie cart, brushing their long hair and spending countless hours at hockey rinks. He and his girls enjoyed cuddling every time they were together, especially in front of a campfire, under the stars. Those who knew Bowen will miss him dearly, but will cherish the moments they had with him forever. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered in his beloved Temagami. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a moment to do what Bowen loved most, step outside and spend time in nature with those who you love.

