BELSHAW, BRAD (Employee of City of Toronto) After a brief illness, Brad passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Brad was the beloved son of Sue and the late Dick Belshaw. Dear brother of Valerie, Wendy and Kelly. He will be fondly remembered by many family members and friends. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville (905-642-2855). If desired, donations to Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary or your favourite Animal Rescue or Shelter would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.oneillfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019