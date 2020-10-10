REID, BRAD With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Brad on October 7, 2020, at 63 years. Dearly missed and loved by his wife Angie, daughters Lauren (Kornel) and Jaclyn and adored grandson Thomas; parents Bill and Pat, sisters Lorelei and Melanie; in-laws Rose and predeceased by Victor; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Brad, you will forever be adored for your kindness and brilliant sense of humour and admired for your strength and bravery. As you always said to Tommy, we love you all the way up to the sky!



