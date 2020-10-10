1/
BRAD REID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRAD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REID, BRAD With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Brad on October 7, 2020, at 63 years. Dearly missed and loved by his wife Angie, daughters Lauren (Kornel) and Jaclyn and adored grandson Thomas; parents Bill and Pat, sisters Lorelei and Melanie; in-laws Rose and predeceased by Victor; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Brad, you will forever be adored for your kindness and brilliant sense of humour and admired for your strength and bravery. As you always said to Tommy, we love you all the way up to the sky!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved