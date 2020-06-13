BRADLEY DAVID WELLS
WELLS, BRADLEY DAVID 1963 - 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce Brad's sudden passing on Monday, June 8, 2020. Husband of Kathleen (nee Griffin). Loving and devoted father of Cody. Predeceased by his father, Russell Wells. Beloved son of Marion Wells and brother of Judy Bjornson (Kit). Proud uncle of Chris and Leah, Anna, Jack, Troy, Jamie, Charlotte, Nolan and Travis. Brad had a long and successful career with Kenworth Trucks. He will be sadly missed by extended family members and many friends in the Toronto and Vancouver areas. His sense of humour, love of storytelling and connection to family and friends will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cremation has already taken place. Arrangements are being made through DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North, Markham. Online condolences are welcome at dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Cardiac Program.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
