WALKER, BRADLEY DONALD June 20, 1938 - February 17, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loving husband and father, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in his 80th year, at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket. Brad is survived by his wife Peggy (nee Wrightman), his daughter Brenda (Jason Kuz), his son Scott and his sister Noreen Taylor. Predeceased by his parents James and Myrtle, his brothers Burton, Stewart, David and Robert, his sisters Audrey, Eileen, Vera and Marilyn. Brad loved to make people laugh with his quick wit, sarcasm and sense of humour. He was also a loving and generous man, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at the Newmarket Cemetery. A Celebration of Brad's life will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Prostate Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRADLEY DONALD WALKER.
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019