CAMPBELL, BRADLEY JOHN (MINX) Died peacefully at Saint Michael's Hospital on April 16, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 52. Bradley is survived by his husband of 20 years Richard Willett of Toronto, sister Carol Guildford of Brampton, brothers Brian of Caledon and Barry of Brampton, their wives Joanne and Tammy, extended families and his Great Dane companion, Finnegan. Bradley was born on January 7, 1967 in Brampton, Ontario to Jack and Loretta Campbell. He met Richard in 1998, from there, together they discovered the world. Travelling the globe, learning about local food and drink, always meeting new people. Life was lived to its fullest attending concerts, movies, sports events (tennis), theatre, opera, art galleries, the list is endless. Bradley was a proud Campbell and loved his family dearly; some of his fondest moments took place at the family cottage in Parry Sound. Bradley worked in many diverse roles within the hospitality industry and as an accomplished fundraiser in the not-for-profit sector. He created many meaningful relationships throughout his successful careers and was respected and treasured by all who worked with him in business. Known for his contagious laughter, Bradley was a kind and gentle man filled with love who leaves behind a lifetime of smiles and happiness. We are grateful to Rev. Dr. John Joseph Mastandrea who joined Richard, family and friends moments after Bradley's passing to say a prayer. It was Bradley's desire that no formal funeral take place. Rather, in his thoughtful way, Bradley wanted his family and friends to gather, celebrate and laugh. A celebration of life will take place on May 16th. Invitation details will be sent direct or through connecting with Richard or family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherbourne Health ( http://sherbourne.on.ca/donate ) or ACT ( www.actoronto.org ). Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

