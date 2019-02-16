ELLISON, BRADLEY JOHN December 14, 1958 - February 7, 2019 With great sadness, I wish to announce the passing of my best friend and husband, Bradley J. Ellison. He died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 60 on February 7, 2019. Survived by his wife Cynthia, son Jeremiah and sister Ginny Townsend and her partner Russell Jack. He was a proud member of the Queen's Own Rifles, Service Officer at the Streetsville Legion and Security Officer at the City of Mississauga. He was well-respected by many, a gentle giant and a loved uncle of 11 wonderful nieces and nephews. A wonderful man who loved to make people laugh. A Celebration of Life to be held on February 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Streetsville Legion Branch 139, 101 Church St., Mississauga, L5M 1M6, 905-826-8672. It will be a full Military Veteran Service. To honour Brad, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Streetsville Legion, Branch 139.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019