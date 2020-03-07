|
FRID, Bradley Robert Passed away peacefully surrounded by his children at Ian Anderson House Hospice on February 29, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Reive). Much-loved father of Stephanie (Tim Kent), Janice (Perry Mason) and David Frid. Grandfather to Jacqueline, Sandra, Natalie, Gillian and Nicholas. Survived by sister Charmaine (Stuart Frid) and brother George (Mary). Brad was a teacher, author and traveler. He grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, attending Westdale Secondary School and graduated from McMaster University in 1959. Brad moved to Toronto and worked for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. He obtained his teaching degree and went on to be an instructor at two secondary schools before moving on to Sheridan College in Oakville, teaching mainly Travel & Tourism. He retired in 1995, after a 27-year career at Sheridan. Brad was a longtime resident of the Mississauga community of Applewood Heights, enjoyed volunteering and many travels with Sheila. Many thanks to the home palliative care teams and the staff at the Ian Anderson House. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation or the Ian Anderson House Hospice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020