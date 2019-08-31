KREGER, BRADLEY RONALD With great sadness, the family of Brad Kreger announces his unexpected passing, at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Much loved son of Marie Kreger and the late Ronald Kreger. Cherished husband and best friend of Adrienne. He will be sadly missed by childhood friends Tom and Steve. Brad loved hockey, golf, cars, animals and travel. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to neighbour and family friend Ian Sortwell and his wife Ursula for all their help these last few years. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre (625 Birchmount Road, north of St. Clair Ave E., Scarborough), on Wednesday, September 4th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Animal Charity of your choice or to CAMH.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019