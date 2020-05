Or Copy this URL to Share

LEWIS, BRAIN GRAINGER Passed away peacefully at Providence Villa on April 27, 2020, at the age of 75. He will be missed by his five daughters; ten grandchildren; brother, Donnie; and many more family members, neighbours and friends. As per Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.



