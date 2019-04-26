Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Branka Marie WEISS. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

WEISS, Branka Marie (nee PAPA) June 5, 1937 - April 23, 2019 Loving wife to Vladimir Stanley (2010), amazing mother to Ted (Cindy), Tamara and devoted son-in-law Lance, a wonderful Nana and Great-Nana. Born in Croatia, Mom and Dad immigrated to Montreal in 1957. Together they built a life and family, eventually moving to Mississauga. Mom worked hard as Dad grew his business. An equal partner, Mom was an amazing salesperson with a career in real estate and home furnishings, retiring from DeBoers in 2006. Mom loved to travel and garden and her cooking and baking were renowned. Mom's success in life was as much about her strength and determination as it was about her talent for engaging with people, her warmth and sincerity always shone through. She was grateful for the life she led and leaves a lifetime's worth of caring friends and adoring family. She is at peace but her light will shine brightly amongst the night stars. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville) on Sunday, April 28th from 1-4 p.m. and on Monday, April 29th from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon in the Glen Oaks Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's honour to Credit Valley Hospital Foundation.

WEISS, Branka Marie (nee PAPA) June 5, 1937 - April 23, 2019 Loving wife to Vladimir Stanley (2010), amazing mother to Ted (Cindy), Tamara and devoted son-in-law Lance, a wonderful Nana and Great-Nana. Born in Croatia, Mom and Dad immigrated to Montreal in 1957. Together they built a life and family, eventually moving to Mississauga. Mom worked hard as Dad grew his business. An equal partner, Mom was an amazing salesperson with a career in real estate and home furnishings, retiring from DeBoers in 2006. Mom loved to travel and garden and her cooking and baking were renowned. Mom's success in life was as much about her strength and determination as it was about her talent for engaging with people, her warmth and sincerity always shone through. She was grateful for the life she led and leaves a lifetime's worth of caring friends and adoring family. She is at peace but her light will shine brightly amongst the night stars. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville) on Sunday, April 28th from 1-4 p.m. and on Monday, April 29th from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon in the Glen Oaks Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's honour to Credit Valley Hospital Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close