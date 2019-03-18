ARSENEAULT, Brenda 1969 - 2019 Suddenly on March 12, 2019, in Toronto. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Corrine Arseneault. Dear girlfriend of Robert Jones. Much-loved mother of Matthew, James, Tyler and Monique and grandmother of Keegan and Sofia. Survived by her sisters Donna and April. Also missed by her niece Montana and other family and friends. Visitation at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday, March 24th from 1 to 4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019