DOWNS, BRENDA ELAINE It is with deepest sorrow, we announce, our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Brenda Elaine Downs, passed away in hospital on October 12, 2019, twelve days before her 54th birthday. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Anthony and Jane Downs (Saint), Brenda grew up across Canada, living in many places following her father's career in the Canadian Armed Forces. Brenda graduated from Algonquin College in 1985, with a diploma in Business and Accounting, as well as receiving her diploma with highest honours, in Hotel/Restaurant Management, in 1997. Brenda lived in Toronto for many years progressing in various management roles in the service industry and then followed new career paths in the Calgary region of Alberta for several more years until she returned home to the Kingston, Ontario area, in 2018. Brenda was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be creative with everything from food to home décor and renovations. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Brenda will be missed by her father, Anthony, sister Kathryn Downs McGuire (Daniel McGuire), niece, Emilie McGuire, nephew, Samuel McGuire, her furry four-legged children, Kitt and Katz, her loving aunt, uncle, cousins and many great lifelong friends across the country. We know Brenda is now with her best friend and mother, Jane, her grandparents, her godfather, Roger Hudgin and many great-uncles and aunts. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com "We love and miss you so much. Eternal Rest Grant our Sister."
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019