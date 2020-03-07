|
BIRKS-BELL, BRENDA ELIZABETH October 22, 1946 - February 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home February 11, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved spouse for 40 year of Steve Birks. Loving and cherished Mother of Sarah Birks. Predeceased by parents Crawford and Barbara Bell. Brenda was a loving, caring human being. She was a poet, gardener, chef, and a bright bright spirit – beautiful inside and out. She will be sadly missed by all of her dear relatives, in-laws and friends. A Celebration of Brenda's Life with family and close friends will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Old Mill in the Humber Room, 21 Old Mill Road, Toronto, ON. If so desired memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705- 435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020