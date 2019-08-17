HODGSON, BRENDA ELIZABETH On July 21, 2019, as the sun set on a serene summer evening, Brenda passed away peacefully at the age of 76. Beloved wife of George MacDonald, mother of Maria and grandmother of Kate-Lyn and Andora. Dear sister of the late Denis (Nancy Adnams), Geoffrey and Brian (Lesley Ackrill). Daughter of the late Brigid and Terence Hodgson. Brenda will be fondly remembered by her nieces, Bridgette and Simone and her nephews, Andrew and Kieron. She will be missed by many friends and family (O'Connor) in Canada, the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago. A memorial mass will be celebrated in Brenda's memory on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be left at https://www.aftercare.org/. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: http://becomingneighbours.ca/ or https://www.intervalhouse.ca/ or https://www.scarboromissions.ca/
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019