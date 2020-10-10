FERGUSON-BRIDEN, BRENDA Brenda Ferguson-Briden passed away on September 25, 2020 in Nanaimo B.C. after a brief illness. She was 81 years old. Brenda will be so dearly missed by her husband Len, her children Cheryl and David, her sister Ann and her nephew Ian and his family. She will also be missed by Len's children Dale, Patti and Len Jr., as well as Len's sister Sari and her husband Larry. She will be remembered as a cherished grandmother by Sydney, Mitchell, Anna, Grace, David, Daniel, Robert, Margaret, Marion, Elizabeth, Grace, Samuel, Kalli and Sarima. We will be having an online Celebration of Life for Brenda on Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m. EST using Zoom, to give friends and family an opportunity to say a few words, share stories and see photos of Brenda over the years. Please visit www.evergreen cremationcentre.com
for more details and photos of Brenda's life. Brenda was a breast cancer survivor. In Brenda's honour we encourage you to make a donation to the cancer charity of your choice.