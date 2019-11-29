GAMBLE, BRENDA GRACE (nee DOYLE) Brenda (Doyle) died peacefully at North Bay Regional Hospital after a brief illness, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with her loving husband Dennis A. Gamble by her side. She was 67 years of age. Brenda was the loving mother of Matt Murphy (Tiia) of Ottawa, Darryl Murphy (Kathy) of Calgary, and Chad Gamble (Katrina) of Innisfil. She was the proud grandmother of Daisy, Evangeline, Jack, Nathan, Olivia and Carter. Brenda was the dear daughter of the late Joan C. (nee. Rumney) and the late Gordon V. Doyle formerly of Richmond Hill, and sister of Linda Lilleberg (John) of Stouffville, Ruth Ann Doyle of North Bay, and Beryl Nickle (Eric) of Callander. Brenda grew up in Richmond Hill, and lived in Newmarket, Sault Ste. Marie, retiring from Clarica with Dennis to their home on McQuaby Lake near Restoule, ON. Immediate cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held later in 2020. If you would like to make a donation in Brenda's memory, the is suggested. To make a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705)724-2024.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2019