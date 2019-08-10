Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRENDA JEAN PROTHEROE. View Sign Obituary

PROTHEROE, BRENDA JEAN On August 2, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, following a brief and unexpected illness, Brenda died peacefully with her brother David and close family friend Stephanie Austin at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Jean (McMillan) Protheroe and Col. David Harrison Protheroe, and by her brother Donald Protheroe. In addition to her brother David, Brenda leaves cousins in Alberta and a multitude of friends by whom she was much loved and whom she valued as family. After graduating from York University and the Faculty of Education at the University of Toronto, Brenda began a career in education with the City of York. As a teacher, Brenda was respected by colleagues and students for her commitment to learning and her empathy for young people, especially those coping with personal issues. Her students knew that Brenda spared no effort to help them succeed. Later in her career, Brenda provided leadership as a school administrator and superintendent. In these roles she was trusted for her vision, integrity and diligence. Young women who worked with her speak of the lessons in leadership she provided, how, from her, they learned the power of supporting one another. In more recent years, Brenda, always eager to challenge herself, took on international projects in education and a national project with Architects' Associations across Canada. Brenda was a cherished friend of many. She was eager to meet people and build relationships that would last over the years. Whether the setting was dinner with a neighbour, or a trek in a faraway place, Brenda could find insights to offer, or interests to share, with those she met. She was eager to appreciate others and her sense of humour enlivened the conversation for everyone. Brenda had a love of discovery and adventure; she valued the diversity of her community and the world she lived in. When describing Brenda, friends and acquaintances remark on her generous nature and gracious manner, her intellectual strength and thoughtfulness, and her lively interest in the experiences of others. Interment in Ottawa alongside her family will take place in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto in early October, with details announced at a later date. Those who would like to receive information about the Celebration should indicate their interest with a message to

PROTHEROE, BRENDA JEAN On August 2, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, following a brief and unexpected illness, Brenda died peacefully with her brother David and close family friend Stephanie Austin at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Jean (McMillan) Protheroe and Col. David Harrison Protheroe, and by her brother Donald Protheroe. In addition to her brother David, Brenda leaves cousins in Alberta and a multitude of friends by whom she was much loved and whom she valued as family. After graduating from York University and the Faculty of Education at the University of Toronto, Brenda began a career in education with the City of York. As a teacher, Brenda was respected by colleagues and students for her commitment to learning and her empathy for young people, especially those coping with personal issues. Her students knew that Brenda spared no effort to help them succeed. Later in her career, Brenda provided leadership as a school administrator and superintendent. In these roles she was trusted for her vision, integrity and diligence. Young women who worked with her speak of the lessons in leadership she provided, how, from her, they learned the power of supporting one another. In more recent years, Brenda, always eager to challenge herself, took on international projects in education and a national project with Architects' Associations across Canada. Brenda was a cherished friend of many. She was eager to meet people and build relationships that would last over the years. Whether the setting was dinner with a neighbour, or a trek in a faraway place, Brenda could find insights to offer, or interests to share, with those she met. She was eager to appreciate others and her sense of humour enlivened the conversation for everyone. Brenda had a love of discovery and adventure; she valued the diversity of her community and the world she lived in. When describing Brenda, friends and acquaintances remark on her generous nature and gracious manner, her intellectual strength and thoughtfulness, and her lively interest in the experiences of others. Interment in Ottawa alongside her family will take place in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto in early October, with details announced at a later date. Those who would like to receive information about the Celebration should indicate their interest with a message to [email protected] Those who wish to honour Brenda, with a charitable donation in her name, should consider a gift to Girls Action Foundation, Plan Canada, or Tarragon Theatre or to a charity of their choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close