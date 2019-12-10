ROBICHAUD, BRENDA JEAN Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre on December 7, 2019 at the age of 66. Daughter of Jean and the late Peter Zwarych. Wonderful mother to Jennifer and Vanessa Robichaud. Brenda will be greatly missed by her brother Julian (Brigitte) and her nephew Loren. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the MS Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019