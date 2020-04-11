|
JOHNSON, BRENDA Peacefully at Kingsmere Retirement, Alliston, ON, April 1, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Ed Johnson, much loved and cherished mom to the late Tim (Laurie), Chris (Anita) and Kim. Loving grandma to Tonya (Neil), Christie, Christopher (Ryan), Lee (Samantha) and Britt, great-grandma to Mary Ellen and Zander. She is survived by her much loved sister Mazie of Sarnia. Throughout her life, Brenda was admired and respected by all for her grace and class, one to never shy away from a day's hard work and her fierce love for her family. Due to the current social distancing climate and respecting Brenda's wishes, a private family funeral will take place with a burial service at a later date. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jansen and staff at Kingsmere Retirement in Alliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020