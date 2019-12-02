LAYNE, BRENDA JOYCE Brenda passed away peacefully at her home on November 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother Euleene Layne and father Theophilus Layne, brothers Harold and Paul and sister Patsy Layne. Brenda is survived by her brother Clyde, sisters Gloria MacLean and Dorothy Browne (Lesley) and is the cherished aunt of Jason Browne, Brenda, Ricky, Patty, Gary, Tina and Paul Layne. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at the Grant AME Church at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019