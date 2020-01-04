Home

More Obituaries for BRENDA LAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA JOYCE LAYNE

BRENDA JOYCE LAYNE Obituary
LAYNE, BRENDA JOYCE Please come and attend a Celebration of Brenda's life, which will be held at the Grant AME Church, 2029 Gerrard Street East, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. Brenda passed away peacefully at her home. She was predeceased by her mother Euleene Layne and father Theophilus Layne, brothers Harold, Paul and sister Patsy Layne. Brenda is survived by her brother Clyde, sisters Gloria MacLean and Dorothy Browne (Lesley) and is the cherished aunt of Jason Browne, Brenda, Ricky, Patty, Gary, Tina and Paul Layne Jr.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
