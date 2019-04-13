Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PERGANTES, BRENDA JUNE It is with sadness that we announce the graceful and dignified passing of Brenda June Pergantes on April 7, 2019, after a swift and courageous battle with cancer. Brenda is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 36 years, Barry Robinson. Together they shared a lifetime of love and happiness with friends and family at the core. A vibrant city girl from the beginning, Brenda grew up in bustling Montreal, the daughter of Harry and Rena Pergantes. She was a unique blend of her Greek and Scottish heritage - you might say a wee bit of a Greek goddess with a passion for the world of business and networking. Brenda was predeceased by her parents and her sister Lorna and is survived by her sister Linda, nieces Charlene, Trica and Melissa, the joys of her life. An extended network of caring cousins and longtime friends also mourn Brenda's passing. Brenda began her career in journalism before moving to Toronto where she quickly established herself as a leader in public relations and communications. Working with blue-chip clients and international communications agencies, Brenda travelled the world and established her brand as a strategic communicator, straight-shooter and respected business leader. Brenda had an uncanny ability to cut to the chase, framing every situation with positivity before concisely laying out a simple solution. She was a champion of women in business, mentoring many to become leaders in their respective fields and communities. Brenda led by example, encouraging everyone to recognize a level playing field of equality and human rights. Community service was important to Brenda and over her lifetime she gave of her time and talents to countless causes and community organizations. She was highly regarded as an expert in healthcare governance and served as a valued board member for Toronto Rehab before moving to Belleville where she continued her community leadership on the boards of Belleville Quinte West Community Health Centre, Three Oaks Foundation, United Way and Quinte Healthcare Centre, among other community commitments. She was respected, loved and revered by all whose lives she touched in both small and large ways. Brenda enjoyed many interests, including completing crossword puzzles daily, reading, especially good mystery novels, travelling near and far, gardening, good food, good friends, good music, good fashion and the colour red.

150 Church

Belleville , ON K8N 3B9

