WAY, BRENDA Brenda passed away peacefully on the morning of March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Calvin (2015), who journeyed to England to marry his true love in October 1957. Energetic loving mother of Janine Drinnan (Robert) and David Way (Jane). She was deeply loved as Nana by her grandchildren Majda, Sam, Emma and Molly Drinnan, and Fiona and Kieran Way. Her infectious smile and incredible sense of humour will be missed by all that had the privilege to have met Bren. Deepest respect and thanks to the wonderful care she received from the PSWs, staff and nurses at Chartwell Riverpark, which allowed her children to sleep at night. We find peace knowing she is now safe in the loving arms of God. We will celebrate and share our love and memories of this incredible woman this Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 3440 Richmond Rd., Ottawa. An additional celebration will take place in Brampton on May 5th and a funeral service will be held in England this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the MS Society or The Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at

