CAREY, BRENDAN MARTIN (BRENDY) Formerly of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Colonial Ave., Scarborough. Died peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne and devoted father to Brendan Jr., Lorraine and Kevin. Brother to Mary, Vincent, Paul, Thomas and Philomena. A friend to many and well-respected plant supervisor at Sofina Food, Brampton, Ontario. Brendan will be remembered for his compassion and lively sense of humour and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends and neighbours, former colleagues and the Irish community in Toronto. Anne and family would like to thank everyone who sent condolences, offered prayers and lit candles. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital and Scarborough General Hospital for their care and treatment during his illness. Brendan's remains will be available for viewing at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 between 2 and 4 p.m. and also 7 and 9 p.m. as well as Friday, September 6, 2019 between 4 and 5 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance. There will be a service and interment of his ashes in Belfast, N. Ireland at a later date to be confirmed. Family flowers only please. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation can be made through McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto. Saint Brendan and Saint Patrick Patron Saint of Ireland pray for and protect him.

