GLENNIE, BRIAN ALEXANDER "#24" "Blunt" August 29, 1946 – February 7, 2020 Peacefully, in hospital, with his children by his side on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 73. Son of the late Alexander Glennie and Irene (nee Savage). Loving father of Rebecca (Paul Danks) and Adam (Robin Glennie). Proud grandfather of Chloe and Charlize Danks. Cherished brother of Keith Glennie. Brian will be fondly remembered by his extended family and his many friends. Hockey was his life. He had a successful and rewarding career which included playing for the Toronto Marlies (Memorial Cup Champions 1967); Team Canada 1968 Olympics; Toronto Maple Leafs; Team Canada 1972 Summit Series; and the LA Kings. Upon retirement he joined his next team at York Litho printing company. He enjoyed many years living in Muskoka and loved his time on the water and the golf course. Blunt enjoyed being the life of the party and playing many practical jokes at the expense of his buddies. Good times, good music and close friends were important to Brian. In his later years, he struggled with many health issues and moved to Ottawa to be closer to his grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the health care providers who took such good care of him in his final years. Brian's advice to family and friends was "Enjoy your life. Be brave. Follow your heart." A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Concussion Centre at the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation online at tgwhf.ca/tribute or by telephone at 416-603-5300. Condolences, tributes and donations may also be made at tubmanfuneralhomes.com or reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020