APPLEBY, BRIAN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Appleby on May 2, 2020, at the age of 79. He will be remembered for his warmth, kindness and generous good nature. Born and raised in East York, Brian was an avid tinkerer and lover of cars. After studying at Ryerson, he began a 49-year career at Black & McDonald, first as an electrician, and later as a project manager. As a young electrician, he traversed the country climbing towers, and in his personal travels held a particular fondness for Hawaii. After meeting and falling in love with his wife Irene, they settled in the Bluffs, where Brian turned a tiny bungalow into a large family home with his own two hands. He was an active and engaged father, who cherished Tuesday nights with his boys, coaching teams, camping excursions, weekends at the cottage and family trips to the East Coast, United States and Europe. He was a handyman, wise cracker, prolific snacker, long-distance runner, generous soul, mentor to all, loving partner and calming presence, all the way into his final days. Brian is survived by his wife of 38 years, Irene, son Andrew and wife Danielle, his two granddaughters, Juliette and Emilia, sons, Michael and Greg, and his brothers, Doug and Alan. Cherished by his mother-in-law Martha and extended family, "UB" will be remembered fondly and missed dearly. A "Life of Brian" celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in his honour can be made at Parkinson.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.