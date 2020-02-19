Home

Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
BRIAN BEIRNE

BRIAN BEIRNE Obituary
BEIRNE, BRIAN With great sadness we announce the passing of Brian Beirne, peacefully on February 14, 2020, at the age of 71. Born on August 12, 1948, from Bealragh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, Ireland, and affectionately known as The Bear. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Elizabeth, and sister Teresa. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Mercy and her children Erika, Jolly, Archie and Jeff, his brothers James and Michael, sisters Mamie, Bridget, and Gretta, his nieces and nephews, his in-laws, the Smith and Reilly families, and all his friends. Brian immigrated to Toronto in 1968 and was a well known and much loved member of the Irish community. He worked for the TTC for many years, and a ride on his route was always memorable. With a kind heart, he was a gentle giant. With a great love of traditional Irish music and a rare gift for storytelling, he was a true character, mighty craic, and leaves us with cherished memories. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. East. Scarborough on Friday from 4-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Church (3 Combermere Dr., North York). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
