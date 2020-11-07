COPELAND, BRIAN CAMERON August 21, 1958 - November 1, 2020 A Man in Full Suddenly, at home, we lost the best of fathers and the best of friends. He lived a life of generosity, built homes and relationships, loved art, philosophy and science, played and coached hockey with passion, and left us his children as his greatest creation and the centre of his life. Brian worked on school projects, park-building and endless Pizza Fridays. He coached and cheered from hockey rinks to lacrosse fields (for anyone doing their best), drove to practices and tournaments and fed many, many kids. And did it with joy. He was a lover of Tai Chi, paddle boarding, meditation, debate and the opportunity to teach us how to do things (right). Children were enthralled by his gripping (and briefly terrifying) storytelling and free-range adventuring, and begged for more. He grew a brave and active pack of followers who knew they were safe to swim across lakes and grow independent with his steady encouragement and support. It worked for adults as well. His creativity and drive gave us beautiful dwellings made from our own forest and stone and built with the goal of sheltering family for a hundred years. Brian enjoyed his "volunteer" army of family and friend labourers and offered both gentle and rough instruction. We amazed him with our ignorance but he loved us anyway. We treasure the memories of this year with him. He had romance and freedom and fine weather all summer and was happy in his family and at the bright future of our kids. He loved the huge amount of time we had together this year and looked forward to much more. A heart attack on October 25th surprised him. His good care in hospital and return home gave us a week when Brian savoured his good life and gave and received love intensely. He knew love. Son of the late Jack and Barbara Copeland (Lough). Survived by daughter Barbara and son Calvin. Deeply missed by sister Janice (Guy Poulin), brother Kevin Copeland, nieces Rebecca (Mat Marrelli) and Rachel, nephew Jack Copeland, his partner Dyanne (Ostrander) his Digby, Alexander, Lough and Copeland aunts and uncles, cousins and many more much-loved and loving relatives and a host of friends and teammates of all ages. "What he had, he shared." Cremation will take place at Mount Pleasant Crematorium, Monday, November 9th and due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be a private event.



