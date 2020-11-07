1/1
BRIAN CAMERON COPELAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COPELAND, BRIAN CAMERON August 21, 1958 - November 1, 2020 A Man in Full Suddenly, at home, we lost the best of fathers and the best of friends. He lived a life of generosity, built homes and relationships, loved art, philosophy and science, played and coached hockey with passion, and left us his children as his greatest creation and the centre of his life. Brian worked on school projects, park-building and endless Pizza Fridays. He coached and cheered from hockey rinks to lacrosse fields (for anyone doing their best), drove to practices and tournaments and fed many, many kids. And did it with joy. He was a lover of Tai Chi, paddle boarding, meditation, debate and the opportunity to teach us how to do things (right). Children were enthralled by his gripping (and briefly terrifying) storytelling and free-range adventuring, and begged for more. He grew a brave and active pack of followers who knew they were safe to swim across lakes and grow independent with his steady encouragement and support. It worked for adults as well. His creativity and drive gave us beautiful dwellings made from our own forest and stone and built with the goal of sheltering family for a hundred years. Brian enjoyed his "volunteer" army of family and friend labourers and offered both gentle and rough instruction. We amazed him with our ignorance but he loved us anyway. We treasure the memories of this year with him. He had romance and freedom and fine weather all summer and was happy in his family and at the bright future of our kids. He loved the huge amount of time we had together this year and looked forward to much more. A heart attack on October 25th surprised him. His good care in hospital and return home gave us a week when Brian savoured his good life and gave and received love intensely. He knew love. Son of the late Jack and Barbara Copeland (Lough). Survived by daughter Barbara and son Calvin. Deeply missed by sister Janice (Guy Poulin), brother Kevin Copeland, nieces Rebecca (Mat Marrelli) and Rachel, nephew Jack Copeland, his partner Dyanne (Ostrander) his Digby, Alexander, Lough and Copeland aunts and uncles, cousins and many more much-loved and loving relatives and a host of friends and teammates of all ages. "What he had, he shared." Cremation will take place at Mount Pleasant Crematorium, Monday, November 9th and due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be a private event.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

16 entries
November 6, 2020
Brian was a man of wonder - a man who could do it all, the kind of men you read about in storybooks. A man dedicated to his family and friends. A man who knew every answer to all questions asked. A man who could build a dream cottage from the trees he found in the forest. A pioneer, innovative ideas and visions far beyond the human eye. Brian was meticulous in his movements and humble in his hard work. A man who could tell a story like no one else, with the turn of the page and you’re suddenly in the middle of a forest being chased by a werewolf - all the proper voices to match. Brian was a pillar of strength, not only physically but emotionally as well - A man you could depend on through all the tides life waved your way. Brian will always be the pillar that held up the structures he built, the pillar that held up our family. Though the structure may shift, Brian left behind enough love to keep us solid.
Rachel Copeland
Family
November 6, 2020
Wow es increible como las cosas pasan tan rapido ....una persona con una empatia y la capacidad de darce a querer por cualquiera que lo rodeaba .con la manera y la inteligencia que plantiabas las cosas para ayudar a otros.amigo te conocimos poco pero el poco tiempo que pasastes en costa rica con nosotros demostrastes que heras una persona de verdad ...te bamos a extrañar ..
Jorge oporta
Friend
November 6, 2020
I got to spend time chatting with Brian as we watched our boys play hockey and lacrosse over the years. Enjoyed every conversation, learned something from each and every one of them. Will never forget you Brian, until we meet again.
Nick Ametrano
Friend
November 6, 2020
Wow, I am in shock. Such a lovely guy. I have so enjoyed having Brian as a neighbour and patent buddy in our time at Howard setting up for the Fall Fette. So sorry for your and our loss.
Scott McNeil
Friend
November 6, 2020
Treasured Friend
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Halle Barrett
November 6, 2020
So sad to hear of this shocking news. Barbara and Calvin, you may take some solice at this difficult time in knowing that your father was a good man, a good father and well liked, if not loved, by all those who new him. Warmest regards, Bob Warburton.
Bob Warburton
November 6, 2020
Tragic news. Remembering you and your father, such charming and big hearted men. Condolences to your family.
Carolyn White
November 6, 2020
What a force! So dependable. So caring and giving. He will be deeply missed by many many kids and adults. We send our love to Barbara and Calvin and all who were close to him.
The Gallaghers (Julia, Curtis, Patrick, Ethan and Lindsey)
Friend
November 6, 2020
He was a great cheerleader, always offering advice from the sidelines. He supported Barb and her teammates without reservation. He was the kind of parent you would choose for all of your players. Laurier lacrosse has lost a great fan. We will miss you Brian.
LYNN R ORTH Associate Head Coach, WLU Lacrosse
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
The world has lost a true gentleman and a great human being. We will miss his presence at the lake. So happy to have seen him one last time at the Sprucedale garbage disposal this summer. Roger and Marsha Beaulieu
Roger Beaulieu
Friend
November 6, 2020
Brian loved his lake and paddle boarding around it to take it all in
Dyanne Ostrander
Significant Other
November 6, 2020
To Barbara, Calvin and Brian's Family,

Words cannot express how sad the news was of Brian's passing. He was and is a special person and his impact as a person and man of the world was breath taking.

Like many people around Brian, I got to know him as a father of Cal and the most passionate advocate for all kids journey's and reaching their best. That relationship evolved into a friendship that I looked forward to having as we checked in with each other almost monthly regardless of what the "kids" were doing.

Funny, witty, with an ability to allow everyone a voice but still be true to his own, I learned much from him. His ability to be a provocateur and challenge assumptions while not degrading others points of view was one of the many gifts he had.

The last time we spoke he had just finished a great summer up at the Cottage and was so excited that Barbara and Cal were going to Laurier at the same time. I could tell as I reflect now, that this past summer was very special for him and given his passing, will be special for all of you in his family for a long time to come.

From Sherri, Thomas, Mark, Olivia, Sarah and Tim we feel privileged to have known him and for me specifically to have been able to phone him and hear his unique take on life, sports, global politics and the like.

Take care and Love.

The Sinclair Family
Tim Sinclair
Friend
November 6, 2020
Kevin, my heartfelt thoughts and tenderness go to you and your family. Keep strong, my friend!

Kathy Lessard
Kathy E. Short Lessard
Friend
November 6, 2020
Brian left many amazing impressions on this world but none as important as his family. Thank you for sharing. Our prayers are with you. God bless.
Andy, Ali and Quin Reid
Friend
November 6, 2020
such a beautiful tribute to a wonderful man, who impacted so many lives. My heart aches for all those left behind.
Tracy
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
Beatifully written for a beautiful guy.
Tony Martin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved