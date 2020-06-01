Brian Charles FERGUSON
FERGUSON, Brian Charles June 23, 1953 - May 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, after a week of cherished visits with friends and family. Brian will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Gwen Spencer, beloved daughter Kristyn Ferguson (Jeff Verberne), brother Mark Ferguson (Melanie Ferguson), and nephews Jesse and Tyler. Brian loved retired life in Niagara-on-the-Lake, especially enjoying the long golf season. We will all miss his quiet strength, and fantastic sense of humour. Celebration of life details will be confirmed at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to: pancreaticcancercanada.ca or a charity of your choosing.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 1, 2020.
