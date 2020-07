COLE, BRIAN Suddenly at Southlake Hospital on July 17, 2020 at the age of 65. Husband and best friend to Susan (nee Harris) for over 43 years. Loving and proud father of Ryan and Laura. Son of Margaret and the late William. Due to the many restrictions of Covid, the family will be having a private family service and regret not being able to open up the visitation to Brian's many friends and colleagues in the construction industry.



