HINCH, BRIAN DONOVAN "Hinchie" November 22, 1942 - March 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian Donovan Hinch announce his sudden passing on March 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida while on his way home to Canada. Brian will be deeply missed by his loving wife Sandra (nee Graham) of over 50 years. Left to grieve are his children Michael (Jeanette), Craig, Shelley (Trevor) Weir and Corie. Brian is survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and extended family. Brian worked his entire career in the advertising, marketing and lithography businesses. He will be remembered by the many colleagues and clients he befriended over his long career. Brian had an enthusiasm for horseracing, golf, his daughters' synchronized skating and watching his grandsons play sports. The many friends he met in Richmond Hill, Unionville, Ballantrae and Florida were dear to his heart and thought of often. In his retirement years, the winters spent in Sarasota golfing and watching beautiful sunsets with Sandy were thoroughly enjoyed. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Due to Covid-19, no memorial arrangements have been made at this time. If you wish to make a donation in Brians memory, please contribute to the charity of your choice.



